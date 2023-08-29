ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Two new street murals have popped up in Endicott and were painted by big city artists.

One mural is on Garfield Ave, is inspired by Union Endicott’s mascot, a tiger.

The piece was done by Brooklyn based artist, Vincent Ballentine.

The mural features a tiger as the centerpiece, surrounded by dense, jungle foliage.

Another new street mural is on the side 26 Washington Ave in the village.

The mural is a vibrant, hilly landscape showcasing block lettering that reads, The Village of Endicott.

The piece was done by Los Angeles based muralist, Andrew Haan.

His style features geometric patterns, and shapes, and that’s evident in his most recent work here in Endicott.

Another street mural by artist Christina Starfighter is in progress on the side of the Anthony Brunelli Fine Arts building on State Street in Binghamton.