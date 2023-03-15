ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jason Delong on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Delong is wanted for Violation of Probation for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree.

He is roughly 5’11” tall and 175 pounds.

He was last reported to frequent the Endicott area.

Anyone with information on the location of Delong is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933