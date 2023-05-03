ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jaquir Smith on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Smith is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree.

He is roughly 5’10”, 150 pounds, and was last known to frequent the Harrison Ave. area in the Village of Endicott.

Anyone with information on the location of Smith is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933