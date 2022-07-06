ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man is headed to prison for violating an order of protection by punching the victim in the face.

29-year-old Jonathan Clapper was sentenced to between one and a half and 3 years after pleading guilty to criminal contempt.

He admitted that last August he violated a court order prohibiting him from harassing a 37 year-old woman. Clapper struck the woman in the face during an argument in the City of Binghamton.

District Attorney Mike Korchak says his office takes such violations of court orders very seriously and will work hard to protect victims.