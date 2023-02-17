BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin, of Endicott, pled guilty to felony Assault in the Second Degree.

In August, Griffin repeatedly punched a 32-year-old woman in the face, fracturing her jaw, during a domestic dispute at an apartment on East Main Street in Endicott.

He was also in violation of a court order of protection prohibiting him from contact with the woman.

Griffin has a prior felony conviction for burglary in 1993.

He will be sentenced to 4 years in New York State prison on May 16th.

“Domestic abuse can occur in all corners of society. The Broome County District Attorney ‘s Office will continue to fight for the victims of domestic violence,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.