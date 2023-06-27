BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Endicott man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Making of a Terroristic Threat.

Daniel Andre, 37, admitted to calling the Endicott Village Court building in February of 2022 and threating to “shoot up the court.” The Endicott Police tracked Andre through the phone number he used to call and took him into custody shortly after.

“Thanks to the Endicott Police for quickly locating the defendant. Threats such as these are taken seriously and those who make them will be held accountable,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.