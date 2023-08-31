BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man accused of murder appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, Antoine Loup Jr., 49, was arraigned in Broome County Court on August 29 for charges related to a July murder investigation that took place in Endicott. Loup was charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, and tampering with physical evidence. He pled not guilty to the charges.

On July 8, Endicott Police were called to Fillmore Avenue shortly after midnight where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim, who police have yet to identify to the public, was taken to Wilson Hospital where he later died.

Officers identified Loup as a suspect, but he was not at his apartment on North Arthur Avenue. They arrested him on East Main Street at about 2:10 a.m. Investigators said the two men knew each other and this was not a random act.

A future court date for Loup has not yet been announced.