Endicott man pleads guilty to the murder of Omar “Shaquon” Terry

BINGHAMTON, NY – An Endicott man is facing a possible life sentence after admitting that he shot and stabbed a Johnson City man to death during a dispute last July.

Brandon Rose plead guilty to a single count of murder this afternoon in Broome County Court.

Rose repeatedly shot and stabbed 27 year-old Omar “Shaquon” Terry while they were riding in a vehicle along Route 17.

Terry was found inside the car after it had been driven off the 17 West off ramp near the Oakdale Mall.

Police found Rose hiding in a creek nearby.

Rose, who was scheduled to go to trial next Monday, faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.

