ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott man plead guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon Friday.

Lawrence Martin admitted in court that on January 11 of 2021 in Binghamton, he illegally possessed a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. He used the gun unlawfully against another person during an incident at 335 Robinson Street.

His sentencing will be held on June 21, and he will likely serve 6 years in New York State prison.