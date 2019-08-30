Endicott man makes all natural deodorant and other products

ENDICOTT NY -An Endicott based company is looking to help people smell better naturally.

Hallowed Ground Essentials makes variety of hand crafted natural products including deodorant, lip balm and bug spray.

Owner Gordon Ryan says it all started when his wife was struggling with allergies and traditional medicines weren’t doing the trick.



He made an organic allergy remedy that was effective and decided to make more products.



In April of this year, he started producing and selling his products commercially.



Ryan says organic products are just better and safer to use.

“Our products are a little bit different than standard products you’d buy in the grocery store. There’s no preservatives, none of the bad stuff. They’re all completely 100 percent natural organic materials and the price points are pretty close to the same,” says Ryan.

To purchase, visit Hallowedgroundessentials.com or go to Down to Earth Whole Foods in Endicott which carries some of the products.