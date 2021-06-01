Endicott man found guilty of attempted murder loses appeal

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott man convicted of trying to kill a rival motorcycle club member has lost his appeal.

Paul Warner was found guilty of attempted murder in March of 2017 and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In September of 2016, he fired a shotgun in West Corners in an attempt to kill a feuding member of the Flesh and Bloods motorcycle club.

According to Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak, the appeals court found that there was sufficient evidence to convict Warner while rejecting his claim that the shooting was justified.