An Endicott man is facing drug and weapons charges after a ‘shots fired’ call in Union Center over the weekend.

State Police say they were called to a home on Spring Street on Sunday for a verbal argument and gun shots.

Police arrested 20-year-old Carson Vanco and allegedly found him to have several illegal firearms including an assault rifle, a disguised homemade gun and brass knuckles.

Police say Vanco also had methamphetamine and meth making materials.

Relatives of Vanco say he was target shooting in the backyard when a neighbor called police.