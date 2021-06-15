Endicott man faces prison time for his role in shooting incident last year

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott man faces more time in prison than his brother for their roles in a shooting last year, despite the fact that the brother was the trigger man.

Antonio Goodman was found guilty of 2 counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a Broome County jury.

On June 2nd of last year, Goodman was with his brother Antwan during a dispute with another man at 1703 East Main Street in Endicott.

Antwan shot the victim in the chest.

The 26 year-old victim has since recovered.

Antwan is serving an 8 year prison sentence after accepting a plea deal from the District Attorney’s Office.

Antonio faces up to 15 years after electing to go to trial.