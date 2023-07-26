BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Endicott man will be facing prison time after pleading guilty to a crime.

Kenneth Jordan, 23, admitted that on January 17, he possessed a loaded 9-millimeter pistol in the City of Binghamton. During an investigation, Jordan was seen as a passenger in a 2015 Dodge Durango by New York State Police. Officers attempted to stop the car, which was operating under a suspended registration, and were initially unsuccessful after the driver of the vehicle refused to stop. Following a brief pursuit, the car was blocked by police. Jordan was found in possession of the handgun and was charged with felony attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He will be sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Jordan has a prior felony conviction from 2018 for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree.

“Drug dealers who carry illegal weapons have no place in our community. We thank the New York State Police for their work on this case and for taking another repeat offender out of our neighborhoods,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.