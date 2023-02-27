SPENCER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week on February 13th, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car head-on crash on State Route 96 in the Town of Spencer.

An investigation revealed that a Audi A4, driven by a 32-year-old male, was traveling west when it collided with a Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling east.

The Grand Prix was driven by 43-year-old Daniel Kaczynski of Endicott.

Both men were extricated from their vehicles and taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

On February 18th, Kaczynski passed away from his injuries.

The 32-year-old man is in stable condition.

Kaczynski’s family will receive friends on March 4th from 10 to 12 a.m. at the Allen Memorial Home in Endicott. There will also be a celebration of life at Endwell Greens from 1 to 4 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Kaczynski’s children. You can donate here.