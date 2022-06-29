ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man was caught with a stolen vehicle on June 25th. Elijah K. Gibson, 21, was arrested for Criminal Possession of stolen property, a felony.

A NYS Trooper was monitoring traffic on Main St. in Endicott when he noticed Gibson speeding and initiated a traffic stop. An investigation revealed that the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen to the Binghamton City Police Department.

Gibson was issued appearance tickets to the Union Town Court on July 12, 2022.