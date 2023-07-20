BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Thanks to a jury, an Endicott man will not face prison time for a September 2021 crime.

Lucky Jackson, 32, was found not guilty in Broome County Court this morning after a four-day trial. Jackson was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree following a gunfire exchange in the City of Binghamton. He was thought to possess the .45 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun connected to the shooting. After a three-hour deliberation, the jury decided Jackson was not guilty of the crime. If convicted, he faced up to 15 years in prison.

Jackson was represented by Amanda Kelly, Esq., of the law firm Jackson Bergman, LLP.