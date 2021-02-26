Endicott man arrested for drunk driving twice in 3 hours

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott man has been arrested for drunk driving twice within 3 hours.

New York State Police say they first arrested 21 year-old Ala Alguhem at about 11 P-M on February 16th after finding his vehicle stuck in a snow bank on East Main Street in Endwell.

After arresting Alguhem for allegedly having a point 10 blood alcohol content, police released him to a sober third party.

A few hours later at around 2 A-M, a trooper allegedly saw him speeding along North Street and arrested him for DWI a second time.

