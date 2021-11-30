Endicott man arrested following police chase in car and on foot

ENDICOTT, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Endicott man Monday following a chase.

James Hanks was wanted by police for a felony level violation of probation warrant.

He was driving what appeared to be a stolen 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander rental car on Monroe Street in the Village of Endicott when police tried to stop him around 2 pm.

Hanks refused to pull over, so police chased him through the streets of Endicott.

The chase ended when Hanks drove into the corner of a garage on Madison Avenue and disabled the car.

Hanks then fled on foot, starting a small chase.

Sargent Andrew Eggleston was able to deploy his Taser and take Hanks into custody.

He was taken to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and released on their custody on the warrant.

He was ultimately charged with possession of stolen property, violation of probation warrant, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest.