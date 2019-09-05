Endicott man accused of murdering his father rejects plea deal

ENDICOTT N.Y – In Broome County Court today 33 year old Shawn Kostick rejected a plea deal.



Kostick was indicted for 2nd degree murder in relation to the 2014 death of his father Harry Kostick.



In March of 2015, Kostick was reported as a missing person.



According to the indictment, Shawn caused the death sometime between September 1st 2014 and October 3rd 2014 on Lincoln Avenue in Endicott.



During that same time period and again in August 2016, he allegedly instilled fear of physical injury into two witnesses for the purpose of keeping them from talking to law enforcement.



It is also alleged that Kostick wrote a total of 2 thousand 983 dollars in checks from his father’s checking account following his death.



Kostick was also indicted on manslaughter, 3 counts of intimidating a victim or witness, 4 counts of forgery and criminal contempt.



The trial is scheduled to begin in December.

