Johnson City Police arrested an Endicott man who allegedly threatened and fled from officers responding to a trespassing complaint.



On Tuesday, J-C Police went ot a home on Endicott Avenue in the village for a report of a man trespassing and having mental health issues.



Police say 40 year-old Travis Cornell was holed up in an upstairs bathroom, refusing to come out.



Cornell allegedly jumped from a second floor window, threatened officers with a knife and then led police on a foot chase of several blocks.



Police say they ultimately had to use pepper balls to incapacitate and apprehend him.



Cornell is reported to have had self-inflicted wounds from prior to the police arrival as well as an injury to his leg from jumping out the window.



He’s charged with menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.