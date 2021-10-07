Endicott looks to become part of Tree City USA

ENDICOTT, NY -The Village of Endicott is looking to formalize its commitment to trees following a controversial tree cutting event earlier this year.

After 35 trees were cut down on South Street in Endicott and historic trees at the George F. Johnson Library, a committee was formed to make Endicott a part of Tree City USA.

There are a few steps to be taken before becoming an official Tree City USA, according to Terri Farrell, Tree Committee Member.

Endicott must apply for a quick start grant that provides $1,000 to celebrate Arbor Day, adopt a tree ordinance, a tree board, budget $2 per capita for trees and hold an annual Arbor Day Celebration.

Binghamton has been a designated Tree City USA for about 20 years now.

Farrell says it’s important to teach children about trees.

“There’s a lot of benefits from trees, not only do they provide a habitat for our animals, they supply oxygen, they absorb carbon dioxide, they help with flooding they mitigate that and soil erosion. The re’s all great benefits, not to mention the aesthetics of a tree,” says Farrell.

A mini Arbor day event is taking place tomorrow at the George F. Johnson library.

It begins at 5:30.

Mayor Linda Jackson will be there along with local girl scouts.

1 oak and 2 maple trees will be planted by the flag pole out front.