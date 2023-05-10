ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s one less eye sore standing in Little Italy and the land is already generating a lot of interest.

This morning, the Broome County Land Bank Corporation demolished 119 Oak Hill Avenue in the Village of Endicott. The property was acquired from a Broome County tax foreclosure, after sitting vacant for several years.

The Executive Director of the land bank, Jessica Haas says that it is a big property, in an attractive location.

Neighbors lined up across the street to witness the blighted property coming down.

Haas says that the Land Bank starts looking for the next owners of the property before the demolition process begins.

“I am happy to report that this lot has a lot of interest. From adjacent property owners, nearby organizations, our respective municipalities, so the land bank board of directors is going to consider every option that’s on the table.”

Haas says this is the last of six county-wide demolition projects slated for 2023. She says the total cost of all of the projects is $94,600.

Partial funding for the demolitions is provided through the state’s Office of Attorney General and the county’s American Rescue Plan Act.

Gorick Construction Company has been the contractor for all of the demolitions, and Keystone Material Testing provided environmental testing and project management services.