Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company gets a major renovation

JOHNSON CITY N.Y – A quirky structure tied to the legacy of the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company has received a much needed makeover.

The EJ Pump House Pagoda at CFJ Park in Johnson City was rededicated during a ribbon cutting ceremony today..

It was first built 90 years ago as a project personally supervised by C Fred Johnson.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo secured $125,000 for the project.

The pagoda was considered an architectural novelty at the time, both for its Japanese style, as well as the use of old discarded equipment, such as gears and a fire extinguisher, that were cemented into its facade.

In fact, the entire structure was made of discarded items.

JC Historian Janet Ottman says, as a child of EJ workers, she remembers the structural oddity in her youth.

“This lovely landmark has been a part of our lives and a part of our hearts for many years. Whenever we’d come to the park to play, this, the pagoda was here and it captured our imaginations when we’d wonder about where it came from and where it was,” says Ottoman.

Work to repair the Pagoda began last September.



Inside are some display cases with EJ and JC memorabilia with more planned in the future.

The interior will be open to the public during the Summer during normal park hours when there is a park attendant present.

Or it can be toured by appointment by contacting the Village of Johnson City.