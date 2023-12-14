ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Endicott is receiving state aid to upgrade its wastewater system.

The village announced a grant of $200,000 as it develops a flow management plan.

The money will go toward a second phase of work to address sewage that goes to the wastewater treatment plant from Endicott and other municipalities that use the facility.

The project includes manhole and sewer rehabilitation and the separation of stormwater runoff from the sanitary sewers.

Village officials say the improvements will allow for more growth in Endicott and neighboring communities.