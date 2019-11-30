Endicott Fire raises money to help fight Muscular dystrophy

BINGHAMTON – A regional fire department is asking for your help to assist families fighting muscular dystrophy.

The Endicott Fire Department’s presence was well known on the corner of North and McKinley streets today.

Firefighters took time to ask for donations to be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help research the disease, and find a cure.

Those making collections stood at various locations on the street to collect donations with, of all things, boots.

Endicott Fire Department Lieutenant Dave Abell says the boots give the public incentive to make donations.

“Using the boot helps us give us something to put the money in, it’s a symbol of firefighting. It’s something to let the public know that we are out here. We’re the local fire department here in the village of Endicott, and we’re happy to be out here to collect for a good cause,” he said.

Abell says he is involved because his grandfather battled muscular dystrophy.

The annual event has been in effect since 1954.

The sixty-five year old campaign plans to raise $5,000 when all is said and done.