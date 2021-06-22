Endicott Fire Department accepts large donation to help protect members against deadly disease

ENDICOTT, NY – The Endicott Fire Department just accepted a generous donation meant to protect its members from a deadly disease.

The gift came from the Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference.

Studies show that firefighters have a 9 percent greater chance of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14 percent greater chance of dying from cancer than the overall U-S population.

The money will be used to purchase new cancer particulate blocking hoods as a way to enhance firefighter’s protective ensemble.

The hoods should enhance the health and safety of Endicott firefighters by blocking cancer-causing particles that are the by-product of many fires.