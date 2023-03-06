ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, and Endicott man was sentenced to sate prison after pleading guilty to felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled substance.

In August of 2021, 53-year-old Robert Randolph was caught with large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl when police raided his motel room on East Main Street in Endicott.

Randolph was already on parole from a 2019 felony conviction for selling methamphetamine.

He will spend 5 years in prison followed by 2 years of post-release supervision.

“The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force, New York State Parole and the District Attorney’s Office continue to fight the flood of deadly fentanyl coming into our community. Sell fentanyl in Broome County, you go to prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.