ENDICOTT, NY – The deadline has been extended to submit project proposals for Endicott’s downtown revitalization project.

The local planning committee is looking for proposals from developers, business owners and privately sponsored projects to be considered for D-R-I funding.

Mayor Linda Jackson says they’ve received a lot of good ideas already, but this is 10 million dollars and they want to spend it the best way possible.

The Department of State and the D-R-I committee will be setting up in the rotunda of Endicott Village Hall and the community is encouraged to come out and see what some of the ideas are.

“We really really want the communities input. We want them to get involved with this because it’s their town and we want to rebuild it the way they want it,” says Jackson.

She adds there has been talk about putting in an ice rink and hotel, however nothing is finalized yet.

The new deadline for the applications is Monday, April 18th.



or more information visit EndicottDRI.com/documents-and-resources.