ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to Broome County Officials, the Endicott DMV will be closed for all of next week (September 26th-September 30th) for staff training.

Residents should use the Binghamton Office and Broome County Mobile Offices during this closure.

For a full list of Mobile Offices and their hours click here.

The Endicott location will reopen on Saturday, October 1st.