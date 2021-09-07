Endicott celebrates the 101st anniversary of the Endicott-Johnson arch

ENDICOTT, NY – After not being able to hold a celebration last year due to COVID, the Village of Endicott is celebrating the anniversary of a well-known monument.

The Village is rededicating the Endicott-Johnson Workers’ Arch to celebrate its 101st anniversary.

Endicott’s “Home of the Square Deal” arch is at the original border between what was the Village of Union and the Village of Endicott.

It was dedicated on Labor Day back in 1920.

Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company workers built the arch under the direction of George H. Booth.

Mayor Linda Jackson says this is a great event for people to get out and socialize again.

“So this is very important, not just for the Arch but to get the people of Endicott all together again,” says Jackson.

EJ workers paid for construction of the Arch by donating $3 each.

It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on February 23rd, 2001.

The event is taking place on Thursday near the Arch at 6:30 pm.

There will be off street parking available.

The event will also be live streamed on the Village of Endicott Facebook page for anyone that can’t attend in person.