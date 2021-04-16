Endicott board says ok to Skyview Apartment Complex expansion

ENDICOTT, NY – It looks like progress may be happening for the SkyeView Apartment complex.

This past Monday, the village board approved a deviated PILOT for the SkyeView apartments.

It was passed with a 3 to 2 vote in favor of the 23 year PILOT, which is more than twice the length of a standard PILOT.

Mayor Jackson tells NewsChannel 34 that she hopes the Agency won’t approve it and go for a standard PILOT.

Nothing is official yet, the Broome County IDA will now consider moving forward with the PILOT sometime later this month.