Endicott battery recycling facility continues to cause disagreement, another Zoom meeting is set for Thursday

ENDICOTT, NY – Hundreds of people signed into a Zoom public hearing Monday evening as the Village of Endicott board debated a zoning change related to a new lithium-ion battery recycling facility.

58 people spoke during the marathon hearing, with all but one speaker opposed to the facility planned by SunGeel Americas at the Huron Campus.

Opponents and supporters disagree over the safety of the air emissions that will come from the operation as well as what the outcome of the proposed zoning changes will be.

Activists from the group No Burn Broome allege that the zoning amendment would pave the way for what it calls a battery incinerator.

Mayor Linda Jackson, who supports the plan, says current zoning law already allows the project to move forward and that the zoning changes are to restrict other forms of recycling.

Jackson says that she decided to postpone a vote on the changes to another meeting scheduled Thursday evening at 6.

While it will also be carried by Zoom, this time no public comment period is scheduled.

Opponents say they plan to sue if the project moves forward.