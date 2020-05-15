Endicott based basketball academy shut down for fraud

ENDICOTT, NY – An Endicott-based basketball academy has been officially shut down for defrauding its players.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office has won a lawsuit against the AAUCONNECT and its owners, Chris Bevin and Hazel Ward, for cheating players who thought they were paying for high quality coaching, training, educational facilities and college placement services.

Instead, the players who came from across the country were housed in substandard conditions and given poor-quality food within the former Henry B Endicott school.

The coaching and education failed to live up to promises as well.

A state court has ordered AAUCONNECT to offer refunds to its players and Bevin and Ward are barred from operating future basketball academies.

Anyone who feels they deserve a refund should contact the Binghamton office of the State A-G by August 15th.