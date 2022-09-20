ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Endicott is holding an electronic recycling event on September 24th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Municipal Parking Lot.

Endicott residents only are welcome to attend and get rid of their electronic devices.

Televisions, monitors, computers, printers, laptops, fax machines, cell phones, radios, stereos, VCR’s. GPS units, and gaming consoles will all be accepted.

Countertop appliances, microwaves, answering machines, large appliances, vacuums, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, freezers, refrigerators, and humidifiers will not be accepted a the event.

If you have any questions, you can contact Lynn at 607-757-2429.

The Municipal Parking Lot is located at 7-9 Madison Avenue.