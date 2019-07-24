En-Joie Golf Course receives upgrades in preparation for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

The 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open tees off in just over 3 weeks and its home course is finishing off some new features.

En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott underwent $350,000 in upgrades thanks to a grant secured by Senator Fred Akshar. The improvements included a re-engineered spectator area and wall at the 18th hole, pond liner installment and re-contouring, enhanced irrigation around green sides and fairway bunkers, and various cart path and parking lot repairs. Akshar says while these may not be the flashiest renovations, they are necessary to maintaining the high quality course.

“I’m excited about this particular project because the investment, while $350,000 is a lot of money, it’s very small when you look at the return we’re getting. If the golf course was in terrible shape and nobody wanted to play here, then the tournament wouldn’t be here.”

The Dick’s Open draws an estimated 100,000 people to En-Joie and generates an estimated $12 to $16 million dollars in direct spending to the region. In 2018 alone, the tournament contributed $830,000 to local advocacy organizations and has donated nearly $17 million dollars since its inception.