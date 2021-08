JOHNSON CITY, NY -Anyone looking for work was encouraged to head over to the Oakdale Mall today.

Today from 11 to 2 was the Binghamton Back to Work Job fair.

Businesses from around the area were set up in the center of the mall looking to fill positions at their work.

Some of the businesses in attendance were the Army National Guard, Catholic Charities of Broome County, Tioga Downs, Frito Lay, Helio Health, CVS Health and more.