WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Windsor Central High School maintenance worker took some time away from work to put a smile on the faces of young students.

Rob Villecco attended Windsor’s Weeks Elementary School roughly 45 years ago. This past Thursday, Villecco donated a special piece of artwork to his alma mater.

Villecco recently hand-painted a “Snow White” table and chairs (pictured above). He delivered his donation to the Weeks library so that students can enjoy a nice spot where they can relax and read.

Students will get to enjoy his artwork for years to come.