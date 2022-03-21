ALBANY, NY – The US Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against a Montgomery County ophthalmologist for allegedly firing an employee who raised concerns about the office’s COVID-19 protocols.
The employee in question filed complaints with state officials after Kwiat Eye and Laser Surgery PLLC failed to recognize state mandated protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing from March to December of 2020.
An investigation by OSHA revealed that the office and doctor David Kwait retaliated against the employee for going to the Department of Health by firing them the day the health department contacted the doctor, specifically saying the employee was terminated for their contact with state officials.
The department asks the court to enjoin the defendants permanently from future violations of the OSH Act’s anti-retaliation provisions and order them to:
- Pay damages to the complainant for all lost wages and benefits resulting from their unlawful termination.
- Offer to reinstate complainant to their previous position, with full benefits, seniority and other prerequisites of employment, and/or provide appropriate front pay in lieu of reinstatement.
- Reimburse the complainant for any costs, expenses, and/or other pecuniary losses incurred, as well as compensation for non-economic losses, including emotional distress.
- Pay exemplary or punitive damages to the complainant.
- Prominently post a notice for employees stating that the defendants will not discharge or in any manner discriminate against any employee for engaging in activities protected by section 11(c) of the OSH Act.