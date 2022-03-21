ALBANY, NY – The US Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against a Montgomery County ophthalmologist for allegedly firing an employee who raised concerns about the office’s COVID-19 protocols.

The employee in question filed complaints with state officials after Kwiat Eye and Laser Surgery PLLC failed to recognize state mandated protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing from March to December of 2020.

An investigation by OSHA revealed that the office and doctor David Kwait retaliated against the employee for going to the Department of Health by firing them the day the health department contacted the doctor, specifically saying the employee was terminated for their contact with state officials.

The department asks the court to enjoin the defendants permanently from future violations of the OSH Act’s anti-retaliation provisions and order them to: