Empire State Weekly Upcoming Restrictions Loosened, Mask Mandate Confusion, and Legislative Session Recap

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is on the verge of reaching a major milestone in the battle against COVID-19: 70% vaccination. Governor Cuomo says the state will be rolling back “virtually all” pandemic restrictions, once enough adults get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which could happen any day now. One of the restrictions that isn’t being rolled back is masks in classrooms.

But that topic was also a source of confusion for many people and officials in the last week, due to seemingly contradictory guidance from the New York State Department of Health and Department of Education. Governor Cuomo cleared up that confusion this week, saying mask mandates can only be relaxed outside of schools, not inside.

These developments come as state lawmakers wrapped up their unique legislative session this week, and did so with a flurry of activity. That includes new measures focusing on gun control, criminal justice, and voting. But there were also some notable bills that didn’t make the cut.

Tim Lake dug into these issues in two full interviews below:

And here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend: