ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re discussing the landmark ruling from the Supreme Court regarding concealed carry laws. The ruling struck down a law established in New York back in 1913 requiring applicants to explain their reasoning for needing a concealed carry license. The ruling has drawn mixed reactions from both sides of the issue, some saying it’s a victory for the second amendment, while others call it a step backward for limiting the prevalence of guns in the public.

Solomon Syed is joined by Donald Chesworth, partner at Tully Rinckey, PLLC and former New York State Police Superintendent to discuss exactly what the ruling means for the pistol permitting process. Chesworth says this ruling will not have major effects on the current process, while still allowing people to pursue the legal process for obtaining a license. He adds that additional efforts by the state legislature to limit where New Yorkers can carry concealed weapons will be a difficult battle given the Supreme Court decision. However, he does believe private companies and businesses will be able to set their own rules on whether weapons will be permitted on-premises.

Also this week we’re going inside New York State’s prisons. It has been nearly three months since the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (HALT) went into effect in the state. Since the new rules, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) noted there has been an increase in violent attacks against other inmates and staff. A statement from DOCCS said “The safety and well-being of staff and incarcerated individuals is our top priority” and went on to say they have “implemented a number of policies and deployed additional equipment.” But this week Michael Powers, president of New York State Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) told Solomon the short answer about HALT is “no, it’s not working.”

