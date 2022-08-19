ENDICOTT, NY – A New York audiology business is at the open this week providing free hearing aids to a group of people who cannot afford them.

Empire Hearing and Audiology partnered with the Broome County Office For Aging to identify 30 low-income seniors who needed new aids.

Empire planned to give away up to 70 of the devices worth over 100 thousand dollars through its partnership with the Karen Cares Fund.

Regional Vice President Marcus Porter says the average life span of a hearing aid is 3 to 5 years, in part because the technology keeps improving.

“You don’t always know what you’re missing. That’s the same thing for anyone who has hearing loss, not necessarily someone who has a financial need. You don’t know what you’re missing until you shed light on it. Welcoming people back to better hearing is a tremendous experience for us that get to do that for people. But also for the people who are receiving that as well. It truly changes their lives,” says Porter.

Empire is also using its table at the open to promote hearing health awareness this weekend.

And it’s giving out free ear plugs for people attending tonight’s Zac Brown Band concert.