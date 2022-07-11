ENDICOTT, NY – As the need for “high” speed Internet increases, Empire Access is offering its services to more residents of Greater Binghamton.

Today there was a ribbon cutting to celebrate the telecommunications company’s office in Endicott that opened over six-months-ago.



The Chief Operating Officer, Jim Baase, believes their 24/7 customer service is what distinguishes them from their competitors as well as providing a non-blocking network.



This means that if you purchase a gigabit of Internet, you will have access to all of it.

Baase says that other providers are unable to deliver the speeds they promise.



He says the pandemic highlighted the demand for fast Internet across Broome County.

Chief Operating Officer at Empire Access, Jim Baase says, “What’s here today just doesn’t meet the requirements that families have. But not only that, we bring a better value. What we find is, our competitors lower their prices and try to improve their service when we come to town. So we’re good for the community.”

Empire Access plans to expand its Internet network by 300 miles over the next fifteen months.



The company offers a gigabit of download speed for $50 a month, including free installation.



Empire Access was also named the fastest Internet company provider in the United States, according to the PCMag Speed Index.