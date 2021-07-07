Empire Access named fastest internet in the country

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Southern Tier telecommunications company that was recently recognized for having the fastest internet speeds in the country is moving into Greater Binghamton.

Empire Access recently began connecting homes in select portions of Binghamton, Johnson City, Endwell, Endicott and Owego to its fiber optic network.

We caught up with technicians as they were connecting a house on North Baldwin Street in J-C this morning.

The business offers high speed internet, telephone and security services to commercial and residential customers.

Director of Marketing Bob VanDelinder says the fiber optic cable, which is about the width of a human hair, delivers internet at the speed of light.

In fact, PC Mag recently named Empire Access the fastest internet provider in the United States.

“We own and operate our own network. We build our own facilities throughout the markets we service. So then we control the quality. We’re able to provide high quality services, we’re local. We have our own installation teams, we’re self-supporting,” says VanDelinder.