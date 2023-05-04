VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A high speed, fiber optic internet provider is expanding its services throughout Vestal.

According to PC Mag, Empire Access is the fastest internet in the North East.

Empire Access held a news conference last week with the Vestal Town Supervisor, John Schaffer, to officially announce the expansion of its fiber optic network throughout Vestal.

The company says it is building out the cable infrastructure as we speak and services will become available in the coming weeks.

To find out if your home or business is eligible for fiber optic internet, visit empireaccess.com and click on Service Area.