VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As high speed internet access has become more necessary to daily life, a local provider is expanding its network throughout Greater Binghamton.

Empire Access announced that the expansion of its high speed, fiber optic network in the Vestal area should be completed in the upcoming weeks.

Vice President of Sales Bob VanDelinder says that after finishing up the remainder of Vestal, the company will continue to expand the fiber network in Endwell, Endicott, and Apalachin.

He says that Empire Access offers a gigabyte of download speed for $50 a month with free installation.

“You know, we’re not going to raise your rates in six months, twelve months, you’re going to have that fifty-dollar rate just what you signed up for. And again, we’re providing the fastest internet over fiber, because we own and operate our own network.”

He says that they will continue to build upon their already established networks in Owego and Johnson City.

The company’s internet quality was ranked number one in the nation by PC Mag back in 2021.

VanDelinder says to visit Empire Access dot com to determine if the fiber optic service has made it into your neighborhood.