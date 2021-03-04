Emerson College/WIVT-TV/NewsNation poll shows New Yorkers mixed on Cuomo’s apology

NEW YORK – Another poll has been conducted by WIVT, News Nation and Emerson College regarding Governor Cuomo following his apology yesterday.

The appearance was met with mixed reactions from poll voters, with 41 percent saying he meant it while another 41 says he didn’t.

18 percent say they weren’t aware of the apology.

The majority of voters say that Cuomo did sexually harass his former staff members, at 54 percent, with only 38 percent thinking he did it prior to the apology.

Only 33 percent of voters would like to see him re-elected next year.