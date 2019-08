A building used to support local emergency response efforts is being named for a longtime former director.

3006 Wayne Street in Endwell is being dedicated to Michael Aswad during a ceremony Saturday.

Aswad served as Fire Coordinator and Director of Emergency Services for Broome County from 1981 until his retirement in 2006.

The facility is used for special operations and training.

The dedication begins at 11 a.m. and there will be tours of the building and light refreshments.