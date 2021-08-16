Emergency “Empty the Shelters” event

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s that time of the year where kennels start to overcrowd and pets start to stay longer.

According to BISSELL Pet Foundation, shelters across the country are reporting at 30 to 50 percent drop in adoptions this summer, but animal intakes are up 6 to 13 percent for cats and dogs.

From tomorrow until Saturday, Broome County Humane Society will be participating in BISSELL’s Empty the Shelters event.

Amberly Ondria, the Shelter Manager at the Humane Society says this is the 10th time participating in this event and she’s hoping for a really good turnout this time.

“It’s great to have an animal, especially if you’re on quarantine or still working from home. If you’re around it’s great to build and share your home with a pet, they definitely keep you company. It’s better than sitting in a cage, so they can enjoy their life,” says Ondria.

Any dog over 7 years old or over 40 pounds there will be no adoption fee.

As for cats and kittens, there will be no adoption fee for any 6 months or older.

Anyone interested must have an approved application and adoptions must be scheduled.

For more information on this event visit BissellPetFoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/.