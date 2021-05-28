Ely Park Golf Course opens

BINGHAMTON, NY – The golf season is underway at the City of Binghamton’s municipal course which is under new management.

Ely Park opened all 18 of its holes earlier this month and league play is underway.

The course is now being operated by Indigo Golf Partners, a national golf management firm following many years of the city signing leases with private operators.

Indigo has brought in Chenango Forks graduate Brad Smith as General Manager.

Smith has spent the last 5 years as a PGA golf pro at courses in Jacksonville, Florida.

He says Ely Park has a lot to offer as a shorter course with plenty of risk and reward, large locker rooms and gorgeous views of Binghamton and the valley.

Smith says Indigo has a strategic plan in place.

“We manage over 160 golf courses throughout the nation, a little over 90 of which are all municipal golf courses very similar to Ely Park. That’s our expertise those municipal facilities,” says Smith.

Smith says the immediate concern is improving the quality of the turf.

He also plans to reopen and modernize the restaurant and bar, clean up the driving range and introduce plenty of new programming focused on women and youth golfers.

To book a tee time, go to GolfElyPark.com